Richard Burdick's Snap Shots, Op. 326 No. 9 #LassenNationalPark - RB #STRONGMAN for Ensemble 2019

This work was videotaped on Richard's trip to California in the summer of 2022. A key aspect of the trip was the flooding of the Yellowstone River, and the first time he found the Falls in Downtown Spokane. Plus a side trip to Lassen National Park where he demonstrated his strength by picking up a bolder (of very light pumice.)

Ensemble 2019 is a group Mr. Burdick has written alot for - It’s a quartet - English horn, horn, harp and ‘cello

Learn more at: https://i-ching-music.com/opus326.html

Learn more at https://i-ching-music.com/opus295.html

