Back in Time ~
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
18 views • 1 month ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNyRJ9JIWCQ

People Can't Feel Things Like They Use To ..... It's Weird

.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/I5yXtr731QGC

.

xenobots

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Genetically_Engineered_Machine

.

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig1

.

magnetic human body communication

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Bio-nano-thing-A-mapping-between-the-components-of-a-typical-IoT-embedded-computing_fig3_353037619

https://news.mit.edu/2025/circtrek-wearable-device-tracks-individual-cells-bloodstream-real-time-0423

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9

Wireless tissue engineering focuses on developing implantable devices for tissue repair and regeneration that can communicate and be powered without physical wires

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference

precision ai healthcare

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

smart agriculture

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-different-WBAN-communications-for-cows-The-green-ellipse-represents-on-body-wearable_fig1_337475040

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993

.

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

modular open systems approach

https://www.darpa.mil/news/mosaic-warfare

network centric warfare

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_350732597

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_technologies

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_Level_7

https://fhir.org/

control a drone with your mind

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

electronic integrated disease surveillance system

https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/quantum-communications-and-networks

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) was first theorized in the 1970s, with the first practical protocol, BB84, proposed by Charles Bennett and Gilles Brassard in 1984. While the concept was explored earlier, the 1980s marked a significant turning point with the development of QKD protocols like BB84, which leveraged qua

Keywords
trump20242030covid
