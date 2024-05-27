❗️Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine - Highlights of the Week: May, 20-26, 2024

❗️ Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week May, 20-26, 2024

▪️Russian troops launched another missile attack on Aviators'ke airfield in Dnipro. As a result of the hit, the MiG-29 fighter was destroyed.

▪️Throughout the week, Russian Armed Forces inflicted damage on enemy targets in Kharkiv. One of the targets was a railway depot in Osnovianskyi district, as well as an industrial zone located nearby.

▪️Russian troops also attacked elements of the enemy's power infrastructure. In Shostka, drones hit the territory of a central heating power plant, and in Konotop damaged one of the electrical substations.

▪️Ukrainian units, in turn, resumed attacks on the territory of the LPR after a short break. In the suburbs of Luhansk, one of the Storm Shadow missiles hit the building of the former Academy of Internal Affairs, and in Dovzhansk, ATACMS missiles hit a fuel depot.

▪️The enemy also attempted to attack facilities in the Republic of Tatarstan. Both drones were shot down by air defence forces in the area of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, destruction and casualties were avoided.

▪️At the same time, the enemy does not stop making combined raids on Crimea. Two civilians were killed in a missile attack in Simferopol. In Alushta, missiles hit an empty building, and naval aviation sank three USVs near Sevastopol.

▪️In special military operation zone, Russian troops are holding the initiative and advancing on several sectors of the front. In North Ukrainian direction, the enemy continues to build fortified areas on the border and trains personnel at landfills.

▪️In Slobozhanske direction, Russian troops are fighting in Vovchansk. The territory of the Volchansk district police department has come under the control of Russian troops, and fighting continues on the territory of the aggregate plant.

