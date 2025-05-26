BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Luke #14
TruthsOfJesus
TruthsOfJesus
8 views • 3 months ago

Fruits Worthy of Repentance What is repentance? What are King’s commands? What kind of warfare fought between gospel and devil? What are fruits? Are fruits same as works? What are fruits worthy of repentance? How to produce good fruit? What are consequences of failure?


Please watch rest of the messages on rumble.com

https://rumble.com/c/TruthsOfJesus

I have hit hard limit on Brighteon, I would not be able to upload new messages, as sufficient required number of views are not met.  Thank you for the patience.



Keywords
gospel of lukefruits of repentancecommands of king jesusspiritual mutations
