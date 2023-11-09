Top 10 Best Solutions for Microsoft Office 365 Backup in 2023

The Microsoft 365 suite is the foundation for multiple organizations worldwide that need to enable or improve their team collaboration capabilities. It is a convenient, fast, and globally available solution. Despite the suite's widespread acceptance, organizations are increasingly concerned about SaaS data, particularly when it comes to data security and compliance flaws.

Modern third-party Microsoft 365 backup solutions have flexible pricing policies that can accommodate both small and large businesses. Furthermore, Microsoft recommends using such solutions for reliable SaaS data protection, as the shared responsibility model officially makes Microsoft responsible only for the availability of the services, offloading the data protection tasks to clients.