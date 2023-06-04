The CCP's Plans To Attack America

Eyewitness accounts of large numbers of unaccompanied, fighting-age men who appear to be fit, similarly equipped and moving in groups through Latin America, across what was once the United States’ southern border and disappearing into our nation raises a profoundly important question: If the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is actually preparing to complete its longstanding “unrestricted warfare” aimed at taking down the USA with a violent military conflict, is its dictator, Xi Jinping, setting the stage for attacks not just on Taiwan and our Indo-Pacific allies, but ones that would strike decisively in our homeland, as well?

This CPDC webinar addresses the evidence that by some estimates 5 battalions worth of what may be People’s Liberation Army special operations personnel – roughly 5,000 men – have been insinuated into this country in organized units over the past few months and continuing today.

It also examines: the doctrinal basis for surprise Chinese attacks in our rear; the vulnerabilities in this country that would likely be targeted and exploited; and those who, in addition to possible recently arrived military elements, might undertake such missions including: Ministry of State Security spies; “Overseas Police” and those they coercively control; and/or other Chinese assets in place, like “businessmen,” scientists and researchers or some of the PRC’s 300,000 students in this country.

The Death of America

