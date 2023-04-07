BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇿🇦🇷🇺 South Africa Commander In Chief Of EFF, Julius Malema: Putin Is Welcomed Here, And No One Is Going To Arrest Him
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
93 views • 04/07/2023

🇿🇦🇷🇺 South Africa Commander In Chief Of EFF, Julius Malema: Putin Is Welcomed Here, And No One Is Going To Arrest Him

"We're not going to be told by these hypocrites of the ICC, who know the real violators of human rights, who know the murderers of this world, the former PM Tony Blair admitted that they made a horrible mistake when it comes to Saddam Hussein, they've not been charged today, Bush is still there, they have not been charged till to date, and then Obama killed Gaddafi and then nothing has happened. We're here today with Libya being destroyed and unable to recover because of America. We know very well that where NATO gets involved, those are terrorists."

"We know very well where the US says we're going in to install peace, that place will never know peace as long as America has visited that place."

Keywords
putinsouth africajulius malemacommander inchief of effis welcomed hereand no one is goingto arrest him
