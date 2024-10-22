BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 36 | Laughing Through the Chaos: Humor in Dark Times
Sovereign Sisters
1 follower
12 views • 7 months ago

Let's explore how humor has become a vital tool for coping with the ongoing challenges of 2024. From the stress of remote work and global uncertainties to personal struggles, laughter offers a way to connect, find relief, and even process difficult emotions. Let's look at how humor can range from lighthearted, everyday jokes that offer a momentary escape, to more satirical takes on the state of the world, which allow us to reflect critically on complex issues without becoming overwhelmed.

Balance is required when using humor to address more serious topics. Finding the right tone — whether through satire, wholesome jokes, or even dark humor— can be a delicate task, but when done right, it helps us all face life’s toughest moments with a smile. Join in the discussion on why humor is more important now than ever and how it helps us navigate the uncertainties of 2024.

LIVE MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble
LINKS: https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws/

Keywords
satirehumormemessovereignsisterssovereignsisterspodcastangelaatkins
