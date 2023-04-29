BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesus or the Antichrist? Part 1: Who is Coming First?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
04/29/2023

There is much confusion in the church over the second coming of Christ, with believers giving a variety of answers as to when He is coming back. So what does the Bible say? In this message, Pastor John looks at the tribulation period and how there must be an apostasy among Christians and the Son of Perdition must also come on the scene.

Even the apostles weren’t initially clear on the subject but that changed on the day of Pentecost. By taking a number of biblical references and putting them together, not just in content, but in the time frame they were given by Jesus and later by the apostles, we can come to a clear understanding of what the future holds.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1222.pdf

Jesus or the Antichrist?

Part 1: Who is Coming First?

RLJ-1222 -- JANUARY 24, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
end timesantichristbook of revelationjesuend of the age
