There is much confusion in the church over the second coming of Christ, with believers giving a variety of answers as to when He is coming back. So what does the Bible say? In this message, Pastor John looks at the tribulation period and how there must be an apostasy among Christians and the Son of Perdition must also come on the scene.
Even the apostles weren’t initially clear on the subject but that changed on the day of Pentecost. By taking a number of biblical references and putting them together, not just in content, but in the time frame they were given by Jesus and later by the apostles, we can come to a clear understanding of what the future holds.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1222.pdf
Jesus or the Antichrist?
Part 1: Who is Coming First?
RLJ-1222
-- JANUARY 24, 2010
