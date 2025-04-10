CHP Talks: CHP Candidate David Schaafsma—Protecting Our Children!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 10, 2025: My guest this week is Dr. David Schaafsma, an optometrist in the Victoria area and the CHP candidate in the federal district of Esquimalt—Saanich—Sooke on Vancouver Island. We discuss four of David’s most urgent concerns and how he plans to deal with them, as a candidate and—if elected—as an MP. Those issues are: 1-Porn and limiting access for children. 2-SOGI and the need to ban it in schools. 3-The transitioning of minors and the need to end that nationwide. 4-MAiD—the need to stop killing the elderly and instead provide proper palliative care.
David’s CHP Candidate page: https://www.chp.ca/david-schaafsma
