© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Ukraine Updates
August 1, 2023
⚠️WEF - Chief advisor Yuval Harari.
The future they will shape for you. Control, surveillance and state permission. As long as you fall in line.
Support Russia Ukraine Updates 🎖️🪖https://paypal.me/russiaukraineupdates
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33o0o6-wef-chief-advisor-yuval-harari.-the-future-they-will-shape-for-you.html