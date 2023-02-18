BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAVE YOU BEEN CONSUMING CHLORINE EVERYDAY AND DON'T KNOW IT..?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • 02/18/2023

Have you been consuming Chlorine every single day? Based on your tap water, every time you drink water from tap, use the sink to wash your hands, vegetables, fruits, etc, and whenever you take a shower, you are being exposed to Chlorine and other harmful chemicals present in the water that has an effect on your health in the long run.

For example, chlorine interacts with water and it's minerals to produce chemicals called trihalomethanes (THMs), which have been connected to heart disease, eczema, asthma, and even cancer.

In addition, while showering, chlorine is not only absorbed through skin but also vaporized in the shower and inhaled into the lungs. This means the majority of the daily chlorine exposure comes from showering. Thus, since chlorine poses a problem throughout all the water faucets in the house and should be removed from the entire water source.

Below are some products that will prevent you from chlorine and other harmful chemical exposure through your tap water. They are the water filtration system pitcher for drinking water, water filtration which connects easily to your sink faucet for washing vegetables, fruits, etc. Finally, a water filtration for your bathroom shower.


THANK YOU. PLEASE LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE.

_______________________________________________________________________


FILTER FOR YOUR DRINKING WATER

Epic Pure Water Filter Pitcher for Drinking water, 150 Gallon Long Lasting Filter, Tritan BPA Free, Removes Fluoride, Chlorine, Lead, PFAS, and PFOA

https://www.amazon.com/Epic-Water-Microorganisms-Pesticides-Industrial/dp/B015N617CK?crid=3UWBFF8S9XCVK&keywords=water%2Bfilter%2Bfor%2Bsink%2Bremoves%2Bfluoride&qid=1671472998&s=hi&sprefix=water%2Bfilter%2Bfor%2Bsink%2Bremoves%2Bfluoride,tools,73&sr=1-1-spons&smid=A2CFZ2ESMEB7DR&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExTUs5NFVHRTlNVFRZJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNzEyMzA2MkY5UlpQVkVIUlRBRiZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMTM3MjgyMkE1Mk81QTFCUktLTSZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU&th=1&linkCode=sl1&tag=truethoughts3-20&linkId=cd2f5878d746281214dcb3cc4e305c67&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl


How To Test for Chlorine in Water

https://qualitywaterlab.com/water-testing/how-to-test-for-chlorine-in-water/


How to Test for Chlorine in Water: 2023 Ultimate Guide

https://wholeworldwater.co/how-to-test-for-chlorine-in-water/


Shared from and subscribed to:

True Thoughts

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truethoughts/videos?page=1


Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantinesplandemicthe great resetc-ovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy