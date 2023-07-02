Secret societies: The Tavistock Institute

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Heliowave Productions.
From Wikipedia: The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations is a British not-for-profit organisation that applies social science to contemporary issues and problems. It was initiated in 1946, when it developed from the Tavistock Clinic, and was formally established as a separate entity in September 1947.
The
early history of the Tavistock Institute overlaps with that of the
Tavistock Clinic because many of the staff from the Clinic worked on
new, large-scale projects during World War II, and it was as a result
of this work that the institute was established. During the war,
staff from the Tavistock Clinic played key roles in British Army
psychiatry. The Rockefeller Foundation awarded a significant grant
that facilitated the creation of the institute.
Many believe that the Tavistock Institute is demoralizing the world as a secret society that is working, with other mysterious organizations, towards a satanic Vatican new world order (Revelation 17:12).
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].