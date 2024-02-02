Actually, technically AIDS is the depletion of T cells from degenerate living conditions. These sprays would more likely cause cancers and clots. The cancers would be primarily lymph and blood cancers, so similar to AIDS, in that people are left with dysfunctional immune systems. The polluted blood ends up with deadly clots.



Here we see, from standing in a single location, with very limited visibility, about 10 sprays in 4 hours. This is a typical weekday in Montreal. The mayor needed to sit down when she realized.



geoengineeringwatch.org