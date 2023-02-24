⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1300, February 24, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (24 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware near Dvurechnaya, Krakhmalnoye, and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).





◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 1 D-20 howitzer have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the active operations of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, supported by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as the artillery fire, have resulted in the elimination of up to 140 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), as well as the Msta-B, D-20, and D-30 howitzers near Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Ploshchanka, Makeyevka, Chervonopopovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 In Donetsk direction, the units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the concentrations of enemy manpower and hardware along all the line of contact.





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 240 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 7 armoured fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, the D-20 and D-30 howitzers, 1 D-44 anti-tank gun, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system.





◽️ 1 command post and one ordnance depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the AFU units near Vodyanoye, Ugledar, and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, 3 pickups, 4 fighting vehicles equipped with Uragan MLRS, 1 D-20 howitzer, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar have been eliminated.





◽️ 4 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Razdolnoye, Bogatyr (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥 In Kherson direction, the firepower operations have resulted in the elimination of over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad MLRS, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 3 D-30 howitzers, and the ordnance depot of 104th Artillery Brigade of the AFU near Vysshetarasovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 102 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, as well as the manpower and hardware in 142 areas.





◽️ The command post of 127th Territorial Defence Brigade has been neutralised near Peremoga (Kharkov region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 4 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS, and 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Merefa, Liman Vtoroy (Kharkov region), Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Golaya Pristan, and Novaya Zburyevka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 387 airplanes, 210 helicopters, 3,228 unmanned aerial vehicles, 405 air defence missile systems, 8,011 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,044 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,205 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,494 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.