Devin Nunes honors Gen Michael Flynn | Re-Awaken America Tour

Re-Awaken America Tour: Devin Nunes honors @GenFlynn live on stage:
“He single-handedly turned that (Iraq) war around. He’s a top intelligence man in our generation…
Remember what they did to this man. He might not have been standing up here tonight if they would have got away with it.” 🇺🇸
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1657190658170396677