The Lyon's Den, Ep 01 - Grading Crime in Dane County

One thing that most Dane County residents can agree on is that crime is quickly rising in our extended community. The problem isn't just in Madison anymore. In this introductory episode of the Lyon's Den, the Lyon explores some recent stories from local news outlets, shares the troubling CrimeGrade.org gives Dane County, and poses some important questions about your safety and the protection of your rights in the Greater Madison area.
RELEVANT LINKS:
Man Arrested 3 Time in One Week in March
https://madison.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/man-arrested-for-3rd-time-in-a-week-after-woman-finds-him-in-her-downtown/article_7a760fc5-6d38-5a76-87ff-3c746e7afeef.html
Middleton Dealership Employee Dies in Shooting over Vehicle Sale
https://www.nbc15.com/2023/03/21/middleton-dealership-employee-dies-shooting-over-vehicle-sale/
Shots Fired Outside East Side Bowling Alley
https://www.nbc15.com/2023/03/21/gunfire-reported-outside-madison-bowling-alley/
Individual Arrested for String Wire Across Madison Bike Path
https://www.channel3000.com/news/police-arrest-man-accused-of-stringing-wires-across-madison-bike-path/article_fd6e9d12-d326-11ed-a29d-df7dd56db5f1.html
Woman Sexually Assaulted on Oregon Rotary Bike Trail
https://www.nbc15.com/2023/04/05/250k-cash-bond-set-suspect-dane-co-bike-path-sexual-assault/
Middleton Police Seeking Man Who Exposed Himself to Woman in Laundromat
https://www.channel3000.com/news/middleton-police-trying-to-identify-man-who-reportedly-exposed-himself-at-laundromat/article_7bf920c8-d57d-11ed-865f-cf93e8754089.html
Officers Injured in Arresting Predator Who Sexually Assaulted Woman and Attacked Two Men
https://www.nbc15.com/2023/04/11/2-madison-officers-hurt-sexual-assault-arrest/
Dane County's Crime Grade:
https://crimegrade.org/safest-places-in-dane-county-wi/
