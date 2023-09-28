What is the Plasma Apocalypse? (Short Version)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JayDreamerZ
Oct 7, 2019
The cyclical, worldwide reset on all life, as we know it. The ancients knew and prepared, the elite of today, know and prepare for it... the question is... should you?
This video is a "breadcrumb". It's a short and to-the-point explanation of something that needs hours to fully imagine... let alone, comprehend. This is a "cliff's notes" version of my Plasma Apocalypse Thursday Series. This video will always be available to the public, due to the important nature of what is revealed.
(more at source site)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coFoVF2W-tA