A Deep Dive into "Deep Politics" with Whitney Webb

Whitney Webb is a professional writer, researcher, journalist, and host of an independent podcast called Unlimited Hangout. We discuss deep state power, Jeffrey Epstein's case, and corruption at the highest levels.
Whitney's Twitter: https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb
Whitney's Work: https://linktr.ee/whitneywebb
Outline:
00:04:39 Introducing Whitney Webb
00:07:38 Problematic Paradigm with Journalism and Politics
00:16:20 The Inspiration behind Whitney's Book
00:23:12 Extreme Invasive Surveillance and Blackmail Methods
00:33:37 Deep Politics and JFK’s Blackmail Attempts
00:38:47 Central Banking Systems and Their Role in Deep Politics
00:49:12 Sustainable Debt Slavery
00:56:13 Concentrating The Wealth Under The Guise of Sustainable Development
01:03:47 The Blue Economy Surveillance Programs
01:08:41 Predictive AI Policing Surveillance
01:14:09 Mission Creep Around AI
01:15:34 Counterforces Against the Erosion of Sovereignty
01:20:50 What Motivates Whitney
01:24:04 Colonization of Our Minds and Slavery to Convenience
01:30:28 Where to Find Whitney’s Work
