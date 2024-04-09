A Deep Dive into "Deep Politics" with Whitney Webb

Whitney Webb is a professional writer, researcher, journalist, and host of an independent podcast called Unlimited Hangout. We discuss deep state power, Jeffrey Epstein's case, and corruption at the highest levels.

00:04:39 Introducing Whitney Webb

00:07:38 Problematic Paradigm with Journalism and Politics

00:16:20 The Inspiration behind Whitney's Book

00:23:12 Extreme Invasive Surveillance and Blackmail Methods

00:33:37 Deep Politics and JFK’s Blackmail Attempts

00:38:47 Central Banking Systems and Their Role in Deep Politics

00:49:12 Sustainable Debt Slavery

00:56:13 Concentrating The Wealth Under The Guise of Sustainable Development

01:03:47 The Blue Economy Surveillance Programs

01:08:41 Predictive AI Policing Surveillance

01:14:09 Mission Creep Around AI

01:15:34 Counterforces Against the Erosion of Sovereignty

01:20:50 What Motivates Whitney

01:24:04 Colonization of Our Minds and Slavery to Convenience

01:30:28 Where to Find Whitney’s Work

