"KILL AMERICANS" - China's New Education Campaign in School

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Michael Yon: "Training Chinese children to hate Japanese and Americans…
I've been warning about this for years. Especially since my last museum tour in China. They training children to HATE AMERICANS AND JAPANESE as much as al Qaeda hated a lot of people. News flash for black Americans…they gonna kill every black on earth if they can. They intend to pay “reparations.”
CCP is clear about it. China's new education campaign is absolutely terrifying, and for some reason, no one is talking about it.
source:
https://youtu.be/NUaYNhzEq_E