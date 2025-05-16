BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

My PhD Thesis Magic Johnson and fighting division
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
285 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

My PhD was in molecular biology. I defended my thesis November 14, 1991 right after Magic Johnson was declared seropositive, had an antibody for AIDS.

So what we said, based on my thesis, you had to change everything. You had to use type 1 Interferons. You had to stimulate the innate pathway. You needed safe things like cannabis and Peptide T, and that's the subject of the Dallas Buyers Club. The government kept you from them, demonized, pitted black people against black people, and made us think it was some kind of black Muslim, anti Christian thing.

We're one nation under God, and they're trying to drive us, division, and we won't let it happen.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/12/2025

Stew Peters Show (FULL) - Mikovits, NIH Used Tax Payer Money For Child Murder JUL.12.2022: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LMSEaZZ1QvxD

Dallas Buyers Club: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0790636/

Keywords
healthnewstruthaidshivmagic johnsonmikovitsdallas buyers club
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy