DARPA: covid-19 virus arsonist and mRNA biotech firefighter?
Trump: the Son of Perdition
Trump: the Son of Perdition
167 views • 03/03/2023

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: March 2, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.pngwing.com/

Sublink 1: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-dslbv

Sublink 2: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-yglzi

Sublink 3: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-zixvn/download

Sublink 4: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-saoni/download

Logo DARPA United States Department of Defense Government agency Symbol, symbol, logo, computer Wallpaper, sphere png; Molotov cocktail Incendiary device, cocktails, text, cocktail, bomb png; Fire engine Fire department Fire station E-One, pickup truck, firefighter, truck, mode Of Transport png free download; Firefighter Firefighting Fire department, firefighter, text, people, eps png free download; Posted on PNGWING; Dates posted: unknown; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: March 2, 2023.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/E2CYqiJI2pE

‘Chinese virus’ not racist: Trump | ABC News; Posted by ABC News; YouTube; Date posted: March 18, 2020; Date of website access: March 2, 2023.


Source 4: https://www.brighteon.com/b591ccd2-7815-4beb-9341-307ff8cda09a

DARPA connected with Moderna? The b-e-e-r 19 jabs; Posted by Trump: the son of perdition; Posted on Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date posted: ~2 months ago; Date of website access: March 2, 2023.


Source 5: https://action4canada.com/empower-hour-dr-peter-mccullough/

Action4Canada & Dr. Peter McCullough – Full Interview; Courage to Face COVID; Posted by Action4Canada; Action4Canada Founder and Interviewer: Tanya Gaw; Date and time of interview: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 4:30 pm PST/7:30 pm EST; Date of website access: March 2, 2023.


Source 6: https://www.darpa.mil/about-us/about-darpa

Sublink: https://www.darpa.mil/work-with-us/covid-19#

The DARPA Difference: Pivoting to Address COVID; Published by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; COVID-19; Treat & Prevent; Adept/P3; This is an official U.S. Department of Defense website sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.; Date last updated: March 19, 2021; Date of website access: March 2, 2023.


Source 7: https://www.modernatx.com/ecosystem/strategic-collaborators/mrna-strategic-collaborators-government-organizations

Sublink: https://www.modernatx.com/

Partnerships, Strategic Collaborators; BARDA — Rapidly advancing a Zika mRNA vaccine; DARPA; Published by © 2023 Moderna, Inc.; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: March 2, 2023.


Source 8: https://www.darpa.mil/program/pandemic-prevention-platform

Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3), Dr. Amy Jenkins; Categories: >Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency >Our Research >Pandemic Prevention Platform; Posted by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; This is an official U.S. Department of Defense website sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.; Date the P3 link was posted: unknown/2016?; Date of website access: March 2, 2023.


Source 9: https://www.darpa.mil/attachments/ADEPTVignetteFINAL.pdf

Sublink: https://www.darpa.mil/

ADEPT: Protect; Advancing National Security Through Fundamental Research; Posted by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; This is an official U.S. Department of Defense website sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.; Date the ADEPT link was posted: unknown/2011?; Date of website access: March 2, 2023.

Keywords
false flagmerckdonald trumpnew world ordercardiologistdarpafreemasonrydepartment of defensefirefightermodernathe occultbioterrorismastrazenecaepidemiologistaction4canadaoperation warp speedbardaarsonistdoctor peter mcculloughinternistp3adeptthe son of perditionfather of the vaccinevertex
