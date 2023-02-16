© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02/13/2023 Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe urges transparency on spy crafts penetrating U.S. airspace in recent days. The first spy balloon was an act of espionage in plain sight, plain view of the American people. The Biden Administration’s excuses of not shooting down the CCP’s first spy balloon have now drifted away with numbers 2, 3 and 4.
02/13/2023 前国家情报总监约翰·拉特克利夫敦促政府对最近几天入侵美国领空的间谍飞行物增加透明度。第一个间谍气球是在美国人民视线下明目张胆得进行间谍活动。拜登政府不击落中共第一颗间谍气球的借口，随着后面第2、3、4个飞行物的出现而站不住脚了。