Interview with Dr. Silva: Healing Cancer Naturally

In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis is joined by Dr. Orlando E. Silva, M.D., who specializes in healing cancer naturally. Dr. Silva works with patients globally through Graith Care Patient Advocacy Services. Dr. Silva shares his integrative approach to cancer treatment, which combines conventional medical therapies like chemotherapy and radiation with natural remedies to support the immune system, reduce side effects, and improve overall outcomes. He emphasizes the importance of individualized care, where each patient’s unique needs are considered, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all treatment.

During the interview, Dr. Silva and Dr. Ardis delve into the role of blood sugar management, vitamin D, and detoxification in fighting cancer. They discuss how these elements can help support the body’s natural healing processes and reduce the aggressive growth of cancer cells. Dr. Silva also talks about his experiences with patients, including those with breast cancer and autoimmune diseases, and how he has helped them achieve better health through a combination of medical treatments and natural therapies.

Additionally, Dr. Ardis and Dr. Silva cover the power of the mind-body connection in healing, and Dr. Silva provides hope to those who may feel like they have no options left. He also explains how environmental factors, such as toxins and EMF exposure, play a crucial role in cancer development and how addressing these can enhance treatment effectiveness.

Interested in booking a consultation with Dr. Silva? Visit Graith Care's website or call (469) 289-1370 to schedule a free 15-minute call with the intake team to discuss your specific needs.

Use promo code "ARDIS" to receive 10% off Patient Advocacy Services!