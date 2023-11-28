The Kidron Valley: Exploring the Crucial Link Between Jesus, Insurrection and Our Nation

Join Amanda on this exciting exploration on the Kidron Valley and how it connects to Jesus, insurrection and what’s going on in our nation. Pay close attention to numbers and patterns in this teaching for their significance! Tune in Nov. 27 at 5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners