MOSCOW CONCERT HALL SHOOTING | 22 March 2024

At least 40 people were killed and over 100 others were injured in a shooting and explosion at Moscow's Crocus City Hall — one of the biggest shopping and entertainment complexes in Russia — Friday (22March2024) evening, according to the Russian Foreign Security Service.

