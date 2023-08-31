BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
As Banksters Start Implementing CBDCs, Is There A Hedge Against Them?
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
917 followers
Follow
26 views • 08/31/2023

Dr. Kirk Elliott joins me in this episode as we take a look at the implementation of Central Bank Digital Currencies and a possible hedge against them in a local, alternative economy with constitutional money, gold and silver. This is not just an education in that though, gold and silver has historically maintained value even in a paper, fiat system.Check out Dr. Elliott's site for more information: https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/ or call him and tell him Tim Brown sent you: 720.605.3900

constitutionbiblemoneygoldsilverfederal governmentcentral bankskirk elliottcentral bank digital currencycbdcs
