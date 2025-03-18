BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Plandemic III - The Great Awakening (2023) - COVID Vaccine Documentary
The Great Awakening is the third installment of the Plandemic series. This documentary experience assembles forbidden puzzle pieces to reveal the big picture of what’s really happening in America and beyond. Unraveling the layers of corruption. The Great Awakening is intended to be a lighthouse to guide us out of the storm and into a brighter future. 

https://plandemic.com/plandemic-3-the-great-awakening/ 

 

 

Keywords
vaccinesblmcommunismpropagandasocialismglobalismjustin trudeaudepopulationdictatorshipdemocracyblack lives matterconstitutional republicdavosworld economic forumcollectivismname callingg edward griffinthe greater goodlockstepcoviddr anthony faucithe great resetklaus schwabcritical race theorymass formation
