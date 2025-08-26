© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Russia calls out Germany's Nord Stream investigation
Germany has more information on the Nord Stream explosions than it reveals, according to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy permanent representative to the UN.
Russia has warned that inaction sends signals and instructions to terrorists worldwide, prompting the repetition of such infrastructure attacks.