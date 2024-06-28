Counterattack on Staromayorsky

Ukranians made another counterattack attempt on the northern outskirts of Staromayorsky, using armored vehicles for the first time in a long time.

They were warmly greeted by 5th Army units and Vostok Group special forces: at least one tank and several vehicles were blown up on the spot, another tank was "caught up" shortly thereafter during the crew's attempted retreat.

The forces that managed to land were destroyed.

Adding:

Finland is sending Ukraine its 24th military aid package worth €159 million, bringing the total since February 2022 to €2.2 billion. This was reported by the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

