'THE END OF AMERICA DOCUMENTARY!

WE'RE NOWING SEEING THE TOTAL COLLAPSE OF AMERICA! MOST AMERICANS HAVE NO IDEA WHAT'S GOING ON BECAUSE A VEIL OF DELUSION (BIBLE WARNING) HAS BEEN CAST OVER THEM. THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY HAS DULLED THEIR SENSES AND THEY'RE NOW LOST SOULS. THIS DOCUMENTARY GOES ALONG WAY IN EXPOSING THE ENDLESS CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. SADLY THOUGH, THROUGH THE ENDLESS DEADLY VACCINES THESE LOST HUMANS ARE INJECTED WITH, THEY WILL NOT WAKEUP UNTIL THESE DEADLY CHEMICALS KILL THEM. THE ONLY HOPE FOR THOSE WHO WATCH THIS DOCUMENTARY IS TO PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THE SATANIC ELITE ARE FAR TO POWERFUL TO CHALLENGE THEM NOW. WAKEUP...AND SEND THIS VIDEL TO EVERYONE IF YOU GIVE A DAMN ABOUT YOUR FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS!!!