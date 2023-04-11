This is a reading of The Light Australia community funded Newspaper. Please get involved by visiting thelightaustralia.com and support their advertisers and distributors, and become one yourself. Making this available online for those we are unable to deliver to their hands. I make no money, I sell nothing.

PLEASE LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to encourage me to do more content.

Rumble - https://rumble.com/v2hiyu6-the-light-australia-issue-4-page-6-the-wa-police-challenge-to-government.html

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/ccb75c27-95ff-4155-b68f-6c0bc0ad210f

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/video/igxg49jpdeQg/









