KIEV’S HUSHED-UP CRIMES

On December 22, the MSM were again shocked by another ‘cruel attack’ on the Ukrainian capital. Since the late evening, numerous explosions were heard in Kiev. The city was targeted by Russian drones.





The main target of the attack was the region of the Zhuliany airfield, where most of the explosions thundered at night.





The local authorities did not reveal if the drone raid resulted in any damage to military infrastructure, but they hurried up to blame the Russians for the attack on civilians.





An apartment was damaged and caught fire in the multistory building in the Solomensky district of the city. It belonged to Ukrainian propagandist and TV host. According to the local mayor, the wreckage of another UAV allegedly damaged a private house in the Darnitsky district.





The Ukrainian authorities forget to mention that the civilian facilities are damaged as a result of the unprofessional work of Ukrainian air defense forces, who do not care and continue shooting and intercepting targets over the densely populated regions of the capital. As a result, wreckage as well as Ukrainian missiles themselves kill more and more innocent civilians.





Despite the efforts of Ukrainian air defense forces, more Russian strikes were reported in Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnitsky, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odessa and Rivne regions.





According to Ukrainian authorities only two civilians were wounded in the capital as a result of the massive Russian attack throughout the country.





Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military continues killing civilians in the regions it lost and terrorizes the population in the Russian border regions.





Over the past day alone, at least one civilian man was killed right near his home, and 5 more civilians, including a teenage girl, were wounded in Donetsk and Gorlovka.





In Zaporozhie region, two civilians came under Ukrainian shelling in Tokmak. A woman soon died of her wounds in a hospital.





On the same day, two Ukrainian missiles that targeted Berdyansk were intercepted by Russian air defense forces. One more missile was shot down over the Sea of Azov. It targeted the Crimean Bridge, which is used exclusively by civilians.





On December 21, the Ukrainian military fired about 80 shells on the Russian border Belgorod region. Ukrainian fire only resulted in damage to civilian facilities, including energy and gas supply lines, agricultural facilities and numerous private houses. Meanwhile in the Bryansk region, Ukrainian shelling wounded at least three civilians in the border villages. On the morning of December 22 alone, the region was targeted by 4 Ukrainian UAVs which were intercepted by Russian forces.





Unfortunately, all Kiev’s attacks on civilians remain unnoticed by the MSM and its Western patrons.





https://southfront.press/kiev-hushed-up-crimes/