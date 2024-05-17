PANAMA BEATS CANADA - Why You Need To Leave Canada Now - The Kevin J Johnston Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fly through the sky in PANAMA from the North to the South with Kevin J. Johnston. Here is a great flight through the Panamanian Skies. Here is why PANAMA is better than CANADA!
9PM Eastern Time - LIVE ON:
www.Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston
www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston
www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300
www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston
#panamahouse #realestate #panamacity #panamarealestate #pty #panamacanal #panamacity #panama #panamavacations
#ontario #taxcanada #tax #taxseason #canadarevenueagency #taxdebt #taxprofessional #taxissue #canada #taxably #cra #toronto #debtissue #taxes #taxexpert #taxowing #taxservices #incometaxservices #fileonline #incometax #CERB #CIBA