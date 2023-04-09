Surrounded Attacked & Arrested for Being AMERICAN! - Here's the Deal Mirror

This is a mirror of Here's the Deal's video



"⭐DANG! Surrounded Attacked & Arrested for Being AMERICAN!"

Please go and support Brian of Here's the Deal by liking and subscribing this video over there on his YouTube channel!

Liking, Subscribing, and SHARING these content creators is one of the best ways to show your support for what they do!

Original video: https://youtu.be/eyn-LsgTAno