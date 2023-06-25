His condition is very bad, broke 5 ribs, there were fractures in the pelvis and shoulder blades

Pitiful Animal





Jun 24, 2023





Maxic desperately needed some help.

He was hit by a truck while trying to cross the road.

He had an ultrasound and an X-ray.

Bad condition, he broke 5 ribs.

There were fractures and fractures in the pelvis and shoulder blades.

His bladder was painful with swelling and pneumothorax.

Plus he had neurogenic bladder dysfunction and spinal cord compression.

The doctor bandaged it tightly and gave first aid.

The next day he needed to pump air from his lungs under anesthesia.





Time passed but he made no progress.

Maxic had complications after the accident.

Every day, Maxic only vomited and had diarrhea.

He had no control over going to the toilet

The neurologist ordered injections and an MRI to ensure an accurate diagnosis.





For the past few days, Maxic had been no longer uncomfortable, vomiting or having trouble eating

He was receiving the care and love we all had for him.

There were many people who said that Maxic was like an ugly bone.

But they didn't know that he had the most beautiful smile in the world.

And his face lighted up every morning when he woke up.





Every day Maxic was still taking special care and training to have the best body

And that day he was officially taken for a walk by me after nearly 4 months in the vet

Seeing how he celebrated made me so happy

Animals also had feelings, if you didn't understand what that emotion was, you should respect it.





A new week has begun.

For Maxic every minute was a crazy rhythm

And he seemed to have a lot of work to do.

I was so relieved that Maxic was then in loving arms

He was freed from all shackles, suffering or being starved or soaked in the sun and rain

Then he lived a wonderfully free life.

It was the life he always deserved.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCLXupG3WJg