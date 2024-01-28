James Kitchen | Emergencies Act Outcome

James Kitchen, Constitutional Lawyer comes to share his thoughts on the recent decision from "The Federal Court has ruled the Trudeau government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act during the so-called "Freedom Convoy" that descended on Ottawa violated the Charter."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.