Bookstudy ; prophet Mohammad... how it all started. Psychological analysis.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The people vs Mohammad.
Psychological analysis.
When you know more about someone's past, you will get a better understanding how their personality came to be. It explains the gynophohic and mysogonistic verses in the Quran as well as the hatred towards Jews and Christians. Knowledge is power. Don't shoot the messenger. 🙏❤ may this help people get to the Truth, the only way, Jesus Christ.