Why New Google & ChatGPT AI Updates Are CONCERNING
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
930 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 16, 2024


We are living in the future and don't even realize it. From the robots now making deliveries on the streets of Los Angeles to the newest update to ChatGPT, A.I. technology is advancing fast. Glenn, Pat, and Stu review the latest A.I. advancements, including the newest features that Google has added to Google Search. But by prioritizing A.I. responses over usual search results, Glenn warns that Google is entering uncharted territory. Will features like this make swaying public opinion that much easier?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPlCbI3K_cQ

googleaiartificial intelligencerobotsglenn beckgoogle searchconcerningpublic opinionchatgpt
