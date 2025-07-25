Big Harma, False Flags, Cops, Prisons, Celebrity Deaths, Epstein

CTB 2025-07-23 Cirucci Team Brief #574

Cirucci Team Brief #574, 23 July 2025

Topic list:

* Can you fight mandatory vaccines?

* The government-Big Pharma complex of criminal corruption.

* Remington paid Sandy Hoax crisis actors $73,000,000?!

* Sandy Rose of Lima Hook.

* When puppets are away, Luciferians will play: K141 Kursk & 9/11.

* When cops and soldiers commit crimes.

* The prison-industrial complex.

* Vaccines mandated for your kids and pets? —HAVE A PLAN.

* The death of John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne.

* NYC mayor Adams: targeted?

* 2016 Democrat Party security hack.

* Jesuit-trained “assassination victim” Jew, Seth Rich.

* B-grade actors and actresses resuscitated for false flags.

* “EPSTEIN FILES”...not released: Pam Bondo receives the Matthew McConnaughey green sneaker award.

* John Kirwin says Nelson Mandella re-wrote your Bible.

* Where were you when you first questioned the coronahoax? EBOLA WAS REAL!

* Anabaptists

* Paul Offit and Dick Pan: vaccination demons.

_____________________

