Big Harma, False Flags, Cops, Prisons, Celebrity Deaths, Epstein

CTB 2025-07-23 Cirucci Team Brief #574
Cirucci Team Brief #574, 23 July 2025
Topic list:
* Can you fight mandatory vaccines?
* The government-Big Pharma complex of criminal corruption.
* Remington paid Sandy Hoax crisis actors $73,000,000?!
* Sandy Rose of Lima Hook.
* When puppets are away, Luciferians will play: K141 Kursk & 9/11.
* When cops and soldiers commit crimes.
* The prison-industrial complex.
* Vaccines mandated for your kids and pets? —HAVE A PLAN.
* The death of John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne.
* NYC mayor Adams: targeted?
* 2016 Democrat Party security hack.
* Jesuit-trained “assassination victim” Jew, Seth Rich.
* B-grade actors and actresses resuscitated for false flags.
* “EPSTEIN FILES”...not released: Pam Bondo receives the Matthew McConnaughey green sneaker award.
* John Kirwin says Nelson Mandella re-wrote your Bible.
* Where were you when you first questioned the coronahoax? EBOLA WAS REAL!
* Anabaptists
* Paul Offit and Dick Pan: vaccination demons.
