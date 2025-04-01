BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PROPERTY TAX SLAVERY EXPOSED - Alphonse Faggiolo
PATTON
PATTON
104 views • 5 months ago

This is a March 26, 2025 interview I did on SGT, showing how the Federal courts are now running cover for every County in America's intentional mis-use of their State tax laws. The Federal court claimed my case was a tax case, yet there was no evidence on the District court docket of me being a taxpayer. There's no such thing as an ad valorem tax on a non commercial house, and you'll never find a statutory process for taxing a non commercial house! The courts went nowhere near the merits of my case because it's rock solid based on the actual laws, so it claimed I must bring the matter to the State court first; which is also not true!


Website: http://municipalterrorism.com

YouTube: / @alphonsofaggiolo7639

Telegram: https://t.me/AlphonseFaggiolo


DONATIONS:

PayPal: https://paypal.me/alfadogmusic

Venmo to: @Alphonso-Faggiolo

ZELLE to: [email protected]


Jurisdictionary Law Course:

http://www.howtowinincourt.com?refercode=FA0019


Keywords
terrorismmunicipalad valorem tax
