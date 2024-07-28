Japan Launches COVID mRNA Vaccine Taskforce To Investigate 'Crimes Against Humanity'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Japan has officially launched a Covid mRNA taskforce to investigate alleged “crimes against humanity” perpetrated during the Covid pandemic specifically related to the roll out of experimental mRNA vaccines.
According to Japanese prosecutors, the vaccines are causing the greatest human mass die-off in thousands of years and the culprits must be identified and held responsible for the pain and suffering they have caused.
The investigators also have a dire warning for those of us in the West – do not listen to mainstream media and Big Pharma as they are not engaged in science, but rather a eugenics experiment, and they have proven themselves to be enemies of the people.
