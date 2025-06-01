BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia: Bryansk train wreckage cleared as crews move in
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1
102 views • 3 months ago

Bryansk train wreckage cleared as crews move in.

Bridge collapse cleanup underway in Russia’s Bryansk region


Rescue teams have begun clearing the wreckage from the recent bridge collapse.

A truck has been pulled from the scene using a crane, as crews continue inspecting the damaged locomotive and carriages. 

The Emergencies Ministry shared footage of the ongoing operation.

Collapsed bridge beyond repair, replacement already planned.

Adding more about those Paris videos yesterday:

🔥 CHAOS IN FRANCE: two dead, 500+ arrested as Champions League celebrations turn violent

On the Champs-Elysees in Paris, celebrations spiraled into riots — bus shelters were smashed and projectiles were thrown as riot police responded with tear gas and water cannons. 

Over 200 cars were burned with hundreds of fires reported all over the city, Reuters reports.

