That Awful Thing Pt. 3
Biblical Precision
Biblical Precision
21 views • 06/01/2023

We are at the third and most important part of the series. In this presentation we tie together all that was said in the two previous presentations. If you’ve followed along then this is where we look at THE SIGN in our time based on the sequence of events that unfold before our eyes.


It is clear that most people are unaware of THE SIGN and did notice when it came. Please watch, pray and ask for directions in your life.
As you listen and search these things out may fear disappear from your heart and instead an urgency to find your place in God and become a part of his family fills your soul.

jesus christsalvationnew world ordermark of the beastabomination of desolationworld crisis
