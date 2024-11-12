Get Biblical Understanding #245 - Diligence

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 245 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with Diligence.





Webster’s dictionary of 1828 (which many of its definitions are taken from the Scriptures) records diligence as the steady application in business of any kind; constant effort to accomplish what is undertaken; exertion of body or mind without unnecessary delay or sloth; due attention; industry; assiduity.





Brethren, give diligence to make your calling and election sure. 2 Peter 1:5.





2 THESSALONIANS 1:4 So that we ourselves glory in you in the churches of God for your patience and faith in all your persecutions and tribulations that ye endure:





2 THESSALONIANS 3:13 But ye, brethren, be not weary in well doing.





1 TIMOTHY 4:13 Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.





1 TIMOTHY 4:15 Meditate upon these things; give thyself wholly to them; that thy profiting may appear to all.





1 TIMOTHY 4:16 Take heed unto thyself, and unto the doctrine; continue in them: for in doing this thou shalt both save thyself, and them that hear thee.





2 TIMOTHY 2:3 Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.





2 TIMOTHY 2:10 Therefore I endure all things for the elect’s sakes, that they may also obtain the salvation which is in Christ Jesus with eternal glory.





Thanks for listening and we hope you’ll join us again as we search the Scriptures in order to “Get Biblical Understanding.”









