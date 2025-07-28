Vulgar ML King Files Released

July 27 2025 - New developments in several cases related to political murders and attempts—plus the hard, vulgar truth revealed in the recently released Martin Luther King, Jr. files. We’ll look at these three cases, why they matter, and how to pray.





Kristi Leigh and I discuss Chip and Joanna Gaines' cave to the LGBTQ lobby, and Epstein. https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1945196811201003924





Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com