Today's Patient: Box Turtle I Animal Hospital For Tiny Animals 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
May 18, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
In today's Animal Hospital, the Box Turtle has visited. Find out what's wrong and the treatment it receives!
More videos about ‘Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱’:
• Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱
#Kritterklub #boxturtle #animalhospital
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3EKqU_3Nf4