USS Fitzgerald destroyer is driven out from Iranian waters in the Gulf of Oman
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
313 views • 1 month ago

A US Navy ship, the USS Fitzgerald Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, attempted to enter Iranian-controlled waters in the Gulf of Oman, but was eventually driven away by Iranian Navy helicopter from the 3rd Naval District. Tasnim News released video and reported that at 10:00 a.m., the US destroyer violated Iranian territorial waters from the outset. This may explain the somewhat unusual MQ-4C operation in the area this morning, imagining the outrage that would have ensued if the roles were reversed. However, Iranian helicopter soon took off and hovered above the USS Fitzgerald, forcing the ship to immediately "surrender" and demand departure from the waters even after the US destroyer threatened to shoot down the Iranian helicopter, according to reports.

Despite the threats, the Iranian pilot continued the operation, triggering the activation of the Iranian Army's air defense system. The system declared the helicopter fully protected, and Iranian forces issued a stern warning via direct radio to attack the ship if it did not immediately withdraw. Eventually, the destroyer reversed course southward, retreating to avoid the Gulf of Oman, which was under Iranian control following the direct warning and demonstrating its resolve. The incident highlighted ongoing US provocations in the region's maritime zones, but no confrontation or physical engagement occurred during the event.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
irangulf of omanusauss fitzgerald
