195 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Purified Seven Times - Did God Preserve His Word?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode 195 we discuss the importance of God's promise that He will preserve His word. If God failed in that promise, we would have no basis to base our faith on and everything, including the plan of salvation would be worthless. If we are to live by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God, it has to be His words, and not the twisted words of someone else. So can we be sure that God preserved His word?