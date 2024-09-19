Fire From God.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The last two assassination attempts by the Deep State have shown that they are desperate to have Donald Trump killed. He will need the protection of the Almighty if he is to be elected. I believe that he has had that protection, but Donald will have to do more. This country will have to do more. We have sacrificed 50 million children to Baal, Molech, whatever you want to call it. It must stop, or God can't save us.